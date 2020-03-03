Abducted 4-year-old NC girl located 'unharmed' and reunited with foster parents

article

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced overnight that an abducted 4-year-old little girl was located 'unharmed' and has been reunited with her foster parents.

Deputies said Imonie Arily Stanback, 4, was abducted around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday from Freedom Preschool by her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child.

Authorities said Ryran Stanback has been arrested by the Asheboro Police Department on charges unrelated to the abduction and a warrant for 'abduction of children' has been secured on Hennessey Stanback.

Anyone with information on Ms. Stanbacks' location should notify their local law enforcement agency or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053 or by calling 911.