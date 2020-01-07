Abrupt school closing leaves parents scrambling

As the doors close behind them it will be the last time walking the halls of Legacy Preparatory School for staff and students.

"It was the hardest call I've ever had to make. This is my baby, these are my babies and I love all my families and it's just been devastating," said Stacey Rose, the founder of the school.

Rosa founded the school as a charter in 2012. The state pulled the charter last year because of low test scores. Stacey says it was an investor that suggested they re-open as a private school and he would help foot the bill, but she says he didn't uphold his end of the deal.

"It shouldn't have been this hard. Its not happening. Sorry," Rosa said.

Rose says the money ran out in December, forcing her to provide payroll out of her own pocket.

"The board and I were reaching out to anyone in the community anyone that might be able to help," Stacey said.

Parents and students say the hardest part is leaving behind a school that cared about more than just the child's education.

"It was a bond and it was really good because the class sizes were small that's why I don't like CMS it's overlarge," said Jackie Davis.

"They need that extra support and it's not that they don't get it elsewhere they just know they have it here," Rose said.

And while the halls are empty, it's clear that the students, teachers and staff at this small school will remain in each other's hearts.