Accident involving 2 school buses reported in northwest Charlotte

Emergency officials have responded to an accident Thursday morning involving two school buses in northwest Charlotte.

The accident happened around 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Brookshire and Hovis Road.

Both inbound lanes of Brookshire Blvd (NC 16) at Hovis Road were blocked.

Medic tells FOX 46 no students were on board the school buses. Two patients were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries, they said.