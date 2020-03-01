Expand / Collapse search

Active police scene in E CLT

Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police are responding to an incident near a residential area in east Charlotte.

CMPD and Medic were on the scene Sunday morning near 3509 Burner Drive off Central Avenue. One person was being treated for life-threatening injuries and another patient was being treated for less serious injuries, officials confirmed.

Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on this as it comes into the newsroom