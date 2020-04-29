'Adopt-A-Nurse' program spreads into Gaston County

Acts of kindness continue in our community as a couple of women are getting results for nurses.

The 'Adopt-A-Nurse' initiative was started by Melanie Abernathy. It began in Mount Holly but has now moved to Gastonia.

“I just hope we all feel comfortable in knowing that God’s in control and to be the hands and feet of Christ right now will bring you peace,” said Abernathy. Being the hands and feet of Christ means to go out and give back especially during such a time of uncertainty.

Melanie Abernathy and her friends are doing just that.

“This is definitely a time where it’s important to show people patience and love and kindness.. the fruits of the spirit and I definitely wanted to jump on this project,” said Peyton Walls.

GASTON COUNTY WOMAN BEGINS 'ADOPT-A-NURSE' PROGRAM TO SUPPORT HOSPITAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Melanie and Peyton took hundreds of bags filled with notes and goodies to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

The packages included hand written thank you notes. Some written by children.

“We actually have hand written notes in these care packages and some were done by my best friend’s granddaughter. Even little children... I think she’s a third grader, and she wrote 25 notes to go in there. It’s about helping me but you help others so much more,” said Abernathy.

While nurses seemed to be excited for the gesture... Adopt a Nurse decided to give a little more. Some for lab workers and custodians.

Walls said, “We’ve all been in the ER. Whether it’s us or a family member or a child so these are the people we definitely need to take care of because they definitely take care of us.”

The Adopt a Nurse program delivered 275 Care Packages. They will continue the project throughout the pandemic, click here.

