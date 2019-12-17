Adoptive father pleads guilty in murder of Erica Parsons

article

The adoptive father of a 13-year-old girl who was killed eight years ago accepted a plea deal for her murder in a Rowan County courtroom on Tuesday.

Sandy Parsons pled guilty in the death of his adoptive daughter, 13-year-old Erica Parsons, who was killed in 2011. Her remains were found in 2016.

Erica Parsons was adopted by Sandy Parsons and his wife, Casey.

Casey Parsons previously admitted in court she killed her own adoptive daughter in December 2011. The District Attorney said that Casey's husband, Sandy, told investigators in 2016 from his federal prison cell that Casey confessed to him in December 2011.

According to the District Attorney, Sandy said, "Casey told me that Erica had died. Casey said Erica committed suicide with pills. Before I woke up, Casey had already put Erica's body inside two plastic trash bags inside a plastic tote."

At the time Sandy started talking, he and Casey had already been convicted of federal fraud charges for getting adoption assistance for Erica, while it turns out she was dead. Sandy told investigators he and Casey went to South Carolina to bury Erica's body in a shallow grave in December 2011.

According to the District Attorney, Sandy said, "I asked Casey why Erica didn't stink, and she said she poured bleach all over her."

Both Sandy and Casey Parsons will avoid the death penalty for pleading guilty to the horrific crime.

In January of 2018 a judge officially ruled Erica's death a homicide.