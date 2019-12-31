Adorable dogs with special needs play in snow during holiday season

A group of adorable dogs with special needs played in the snow during the holiday season.

The group of dogs from Mendon, Vermont is called The Fowler Herd, and they have their own Facebook page, which is described as “just a lucky mommy loving her herd!”

On the week of Christmas, the dogs went out in the snow to play.

Some had hind wheels to support their legs, and even had license plates in the back, adorned with holiday decorations. Some even had sleds attached to their hind legs.

The dogs joyously made their way through the woods with their front legs as the wheels and sleds propelled them along.

The Fowler Herd’s owner captured and shared videos of the dogs wagging their tails, just having a jolly good time.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.