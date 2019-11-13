Advocates say cases of homeless families separated by shelter rules common

A father is sleeping in a car out in the cold because he doesn't want to be far from his family that is currently living in a shelter. Local advocates say stories like this are all too common because of many organization's rules against taking in men.

After speaking with a family that is right now separated because of the cold and because of hard times.

When FOX 46 met Lucas Roberts we learned that he's been sleeping in a car for the last four months.

He refuses to leave the area near the Salvation Army because that's where his wife and kids are and he doesn't want to be any further away, but after what FOX 46 told him, he might not have to do this for too much longer.

"Less than 24 hours ago, I was feeling horrible. Now I want to do a backflip," Roberts said.

After our initial story on Roberts' situation, FOX 46 found out what his family is dealing with is heartbreakingly familiar to a lot of people.

"It's not unique to what we do in homeless services," Said Harold Rice Jr. who works with Community Link.

The organization links people with housing throughout the Charlotte area, something they say has been a harder and harder job to do.

"We're in competition with the general market regarding housing," Rice said.

To say housing in Charlotte is at a premium would be an understatement, it's been called a housing crisis and rice says the Roberts family is just one example of the need, especially towards the holidays and as the weather gets colder.

FOX 46 wanted to find out what resources were available to those in that need.

"We could advise them in a housing search, that's something we could easily do," Rice said.

For Roberts, that could bring them one step closer to getting the family back together.

"It's a light at the end of the tunnel, it's making us what to push forward," Roberts said.

Organizations FOX 46 spoke with stress getting the housing is not a quick process. It involves credit and background checks and an understanding of the situation, but Roberts and family say any help is better than no help.

