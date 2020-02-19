After floods and tornadoes, NC counties now preparing for snow

It's been a month of wild weather in the Carolinas and Thursday will bring even more with up to three inches of snow expected in some neighborhoods.

When FOX 46 told Phil Fleischman, he wasn't anticipating it. That's because he has a big mess to clean up.

"A big portion of this tree hit the roof, put a branch through the roof and put a hole this big through the upstairs ceiling," Fleischman said.

Fleischman's home was damaged in the tornado that tore through part of Matthews a couple of weeks back. He's one among many still trying to clean up.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: MORNING RAIN, AFTERNOON SNOW COULD CAUSE SLICK CONDITIONS

The weather swings have people scratching their heads, even the National Weather Service. After the tornado two weeks ago, we put the question to them.

Trish palmer / national weather service

"It's pretty unusual and every now and then we'll have a system that puts one or two tornados down," said Trish Palmer with NWS. "An event like this is fairly unusual."

Advertisement

Add in the potential for snow and it's leading to more work for those responsible for cleaning it up.

"What we're more concerned about, though, is afterward. Temps down to 29, things could ice over," said Matthews Public Works Director C.J. O'Neill.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

O'Neill says they're ready for whatever mother nature brings despite the clean-up they still have.

"We could get nothing, or we could get the worst, so we have to be prepared for the worst every time," O'Neill said.

All that aside, whatever we're supposed to get will be out by the weekend and that's when Fleischman plans to get back to work in his front yard.

"The warm weather can't come soon enough, so I can't wait for the winter weather to clear out this weekend, that's for sure," Fleischman said.