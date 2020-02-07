After man dies in CMPD custody, Chief Kerr Putney says department is updating polices

Two weeks after a man died in CMPD custody, Chief Kerr Putney says the department is reevaluating and changing some of their policies.



Harold Easter was arrested on Jan. 23 for possession of marijuana and cocaine. When he was taken into custody, CMPD says he suffered a medical emergency. They still won't say exactly what that medical emergency was.

CMPD internal affairs is looking into what happened and after much outrage by the Easter family, the state bureau of investigation is conducting a criminal investigation.

But Friday, Chief Kerr Putney said after his initial review, he found some department protocol he wanted to clarify immediately.

“From now on, from initial contact when we get custody and control of anyone be it a suspect victim or witness we have to ensure that due care is taken and that means we are in constant or continual observation of those people,” Putney said.

Five CMPD officers have been placed on administrative leave as the internal and the SBI investigation is ongoing.

Putney says he has been talking with the family of Easter and per protocol, the family will review any video of Easter’s arrest. That's expected to happen sometime next week.

Advertisement



