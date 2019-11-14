Aging infrastructure, bitter cold lead to more water main breaks across Charlotte

Roads across the Charlotte area continue to flood from water main breaks. As we head into the colder months FOX 46 is asking the city what its plans are to keep pipes in place.

Since September there have been multiple water main breaks, causing traffic backups and delays, and costing the city a lot of money.

"It inconveniences traffic when it becomes critical or is part of maintenance they can do it at night be considerate of people that drive and pay the bills," said neighbor Sarah Simmons.

The city says its nearly impossible to predict when and where a pipe will burst. A lot of the issues has to do with the colder temperatures. On top of that construction and infrastructure, which the city says could take millions to make a difference.

"It's ridiculous the utility needs to improve the infrastructure. The rates that we pay plus the property tax we should have good infrastructure," a neighbor told FOX 46.

Neighbors FOX 46 spoke with say money to fix the problems now is money well spent.

"Allocate the funds spend it wisely and update the infrastructure."

The city has several tips for protecting your pipes. Click here to learn how you should prepare your home for winter.