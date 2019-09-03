Air National Guard deployed to eastern NC ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard were deployed from Charlotte today to help in support of Hurricane Dorian. FOX 46 caught up with a four-member team heading to Kinston, NC in a mobile operations unit.

The four guard members are making their way to Kinston, NC in this mobile operations center, ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian.



"The communications capability of this trailer is robust. we can provide Wi-Fi via satellite and also through cellular service depending on what the capabilities are of the community," said guard member Rebecca Chicy.

With a satellite topping it, the mobile operations emergency center can provide backup communications.

“Our goal is to stay w this trailer and provide custodial support for the trailer and communications to whatever community needs it and wherever we need to support,” Chicy said.

It’s the only unit of its kind for the Air National Guard here in North Carolina.

“We only have one of these trailers in NC-- four regionally-- that could support and get called upon, but our state has sent us with this trailer and four members of the Air National Guard."

Two forestry support teams also left from Charlotte Tuesday, ready to respond in clearing roadways and debris to allow emergency crews to be able to get through in a timely manner following the storm.

“The people are what make the mission we couldn’t do it without them and the training they stay up to date on ready and willing to deploy in less than 24 hours’ notice,” another member of the guard told FOX 46.

The crews are prepared to help the areas most impacted.

“It’s more or less an always ready state the best of our ability to stay ready to support the team and the state when we are called upon is our big purpose,” Chichy said.

The teams deployed Tuesday will work with local agencies on the ground in the hardest hit areas.