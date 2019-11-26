Airline catering workers protest for better wages, health care at Charlotte Douglas

article

Hundreds of airline catering workers gathered at Charlotte Douglas airport Tuesday to protest for better wages and health care.

The protest is set to be the latest in a series of demonstrations by airline catering workers at U.S. airports.

According to the organization UniteHere!, LSG Sky Chefs workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are paid wages as low as $8.40 per hour. They say 98 percent of workers make less than $15 per hour.

Workers are also asking for better health care rates. In 2018, only 34 percent had company health insurance, something the protestors say is because the cost is too expensive.

The decision to protest was made over the summer. Workers coted unanimously to strike when released by the National Mediation Board. They chose to have the protest ahead of Thanksgiving as it is one of the busiest times of year at the airport.

According to UniteHere!, previous large-scale demonstrations were held in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Dallas-Ft. Worth-where over 50 were arrested in a civil disobedience near American Airlines' headquarters and largest hub airport.

Federal mediation of contract negotiations continues.

