Airline issues travel alert ahead of winter storm

If you are flying with American Airlines through one of its 31 airports the next two days and are affected by travel and weather, you will be able to rebook your flight with no additional charges, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

American has not made any adjustments yet through December 2nd but with nearly 1.5 million travelers on more than 20,000 flights, they expect issues.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in part os North Carolina, part of a larger system moving across mainly midwest and northern states.

Customers will be able to reschedule their flights on AA.com or by contacting the airline at 800-433-7300.

The airline says it is coordinating with the National Weather Service and the FAA as well as local airports.