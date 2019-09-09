Airport officials give the 'all clear' after suspicious item reported at Charlotte Douglas

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire crews have given the 'all clear' after they were called to Charlotte Douglas Airport for a report of a suspicious item.

The Airport tweeted Monday afternoon saying law enforcement was onsite working a suspicious item call after something was found at baggage claim. Lower level traffic was rerouted to the upper level, and travelers were encouraged to stay win place and avoid airport roadways as the investigation went on.

A witness at the airport tells FOX 46 that security is encouraging people to stay put in the rental car area, but if you need to catch a flight, Uber or Lyft they can proceed to the upper floor 'at their own risk.'

Airport officials said there was no danger to travelers around 5 p.m., and operations resumed as normal. The airport did say, however, that there could be some delays with baggage.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for more information.