Alabama cop shows off dance moves at Mardi Gras parade

An Alabama police officer marching behind a group of female dancers in a Mardi Gras parade decided to join in the festivities and shake what his momma gave him.

In a video captured by an onlooker, the Mobile Police Department officer can be seen copying the moves of a sequined dance troupe who were taking part in the Order of Polka Dots parade.

He punches the air with his fists while swinging his hips. The nearby dancers giggle as he raises his arms and shakes his tush.

According to Storyful, police officers have previously joined in dances at Mardi Gras parades in Mobile.

Mobile has the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the US, featuring dozens of parades over weeks.

