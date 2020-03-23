Albemarle man charged after saying he had coronavirus while at grocery store
article
ALBEMARLE, N.C. - An Albemarle man is facing charges after saying he had coronavirus while he was out at a grocery store.
Justin Rhodes was taken into custody last week after Albemarle Police were told that he was doing a Facebook Live video at a Walmart where he was saying he tested positive for COVID-19.
Rhodes was charged with perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct. He was placed under a $10,000 secure bond.
His first court appearance is scheduled for March 30 at 9 a.m.