Albemarle man charged after saying he had coronavirus while at grocery store

An Albemarle man is facing charges after saying he had coronavirus while he was out at a grocery store.

Justin Rhodes was taken into custody last week after Albemarle Police were told that he was doing a Facebook Live video at a Walmart where he was saying he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rhodes was charged with perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct. He was placed under a $10,000 secure bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for March 30 at 9 a.m.