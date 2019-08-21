Albemarle police chief holding gun raffle to raise money for children's charity event

A local police chief is raffling away guns for a dance competition where the proceeds go to a children’s charity.

Albemarle Police Chief David Dulin and his wife Krystyal are giving away five guns, including an AR-15 rifle, a Glock G43X and a Smith and Wesson 642, to raise money for a local ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competition.

Neighbors in Albemarle are divided on the issue, some saying it's inappropriate, while others say it's for a good cause.

“I think it’s terrible, considering the problem we are having with weapons today,” said Ollie Gaines who lives in Albemarle. “There’s twenty other different things you can do other than that.”

While a gun raffle is nothing new, the inclusion of the AR-15 in this instance is raising some eyebrows. It’s not classified as an assault rifle, but it is a weapon that’s been used in numerous mass shootings from Parkland to Las Vegas, and most recently Dayton, Ohio.

“I feel like it’s wrong for everything that’s been going on in the world today,” said Thomas Robinson who lives in Albemarle.

The chief and his wife will be participating in the event, and proceeds from the competition will go to the Butterfly House, an advocacy center for children who have been abused or neglected.

“It’s for a good cause, and a gun don’t just pick its self up and shoot people. ​​​​​Like the Bible said you got to take the good with the bad, but the bad outweighs the good," said Dwight Davis who owns an AR-15.

Tickets for the raffle are being sold for $20, and the drawing will be held on Aug. 31 at Scoot’s Place, which is the gun shop providing the firearms.

“They are very expensive guns,” said Davis. “Especially the good ones like a diamondback or a tombstone. So I think you have a lot of people that will try to enter.”

This is not the first time Scoot’s Place has provided firearms for a community raffle. The gun shop had a similar event back in 2018 for the Stanly County Humane Society.

100 tickets were sold at $10 for the chance to win a Carbine Woodland rifle. The proceeds went toward medical bills for foster animals.

“Guns are bad if they are in the wrong hands, but it’s not guns that kill people. It’s the people that kills people themselves,” said Davis.

FOX 46 has reached out to Chief Dulin for comment, but we have not heard back.