Albemarle Police searching for 61-year-old arson suspect

article

Police in Albemarle are searching for a 61-year-old man who has been charged with setting fires.

Detectives issued warrants for David Kendrick Speight on April 14 for Felony Burning Certain Buildings and Felony Burning of Personal Property.

Police say the warrants stemmed from incidents at 2403 Badin Rd., and 841 NC 24-27 Bypass East in Albemarle.

Speight is wanted at this time. Detectives are still investigating the other incidents of arson reported in Albemarle.

If you have any information on Speight's whereabouts, you're asked to call your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.