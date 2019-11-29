Albino alligator thoroughly enjoys being scrubbed at North Carolina aquarium

article

An alligator thoroughly enjoyed her bath time recently at a North Carolina aquarium, footage shared to Facebook on November 18 shows.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher posted a video of Luna, a 14-year-old albino alligator that’s been cared for by the aquarium since 2009. Luna receives regular scrubs to remove dirt and algae, the aquarium told Storyful.

According to the aquarium, there are thought to be less than 50 albino alligators, and it is unlikely that Luna would have survived in the wild. She lives in the habitat with a natural-colored American alligator, which can also be seen being scrubbed in the clip.