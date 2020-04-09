Aldi issues new shopping policies in effort to protect customers from COVID-19 exposure

article

Aldi will be limiting the number of customers allowed inside the store at a time in effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Thursday, April 9, the grocery store chain will only allow five customers in the store per 1,000 square feet.

Aldi requests that customers limit shopping to only one family member.

Employees will also be stationed outside the store to clean carts and keep track of customers entering and exiting the store.

Inside shoppers will find temporary one-way aisles and protective barriers installed at checkout. Gloves and masks will be made available to associates who would like them.

The grocery chain says they are also allowing any medical professionals with proper identification immediate access to the front of any lines that may form outside Aldi stores.

Aldi will also begin taking the temperatures of store and warehouse employees. In addition, employees will be required to answer a few basic health screening questions before reporting to work. Any employee with a fever of 100.0°F or higher will be sent home. Employees must be free of all symptoms for at least 72 hours before returning to work.

Advertisement

Customers can find additional information about the safety and hygiene measures Aldi has put in place here.