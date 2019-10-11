Expand / Collapse search

Alert: Several campus buildings at UNC Charlotte evacuated due to natural gas leak

FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several campus buildings were evacuated at UNC Charlotte Friday morning due to a reported natural gas leak. 

According to UNCC officials, a natural gas leak was reported at the Science Building construction site.

Charlotte Fire and University officials were at the scene. The construction site, Hickory, Sycamore and Cedar halls were all evacuated. 

Students, staff, and the public were allowed back inside the buildings around 11:45 a.m. Friday. 