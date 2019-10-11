Alert: Several campus buildings at UNC Charlotte evacuated due to natural gas leak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Several campus buildings were evacuated at UNC Charlotte Friday morning due to a reported natural gas leak.
According to UNCC officials, a natural gas leak was reported at the Science Building construction site.
Charlotte Fire and University officials were at the scene. The construction site, Hickory, Sycamore and Cedar halls were all evacuated.
Students, staff, and the public were allowed back inside the buildings around 11:45 a.m. Friday.