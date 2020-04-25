Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Gaston, Cleveland, and York counties

article

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Gaston, Cleveland, and York counties until 9:45 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

According to the National Weather Service, at 9:25 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Gastonia, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARDS: Tornado and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE: Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Cramerton, Mcadenville, Belmont, and Town of Lake Wylie around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Other locations impacted by this dangerous storm include Crowders.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free 1-800-267-8101.