Alexander County man charged with murder

Detectives with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that took place in broad daylight.

At 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec.10, a 911 call came in about a shooting at a home on Spring Point Drive in the Stony Point community.

Officers arrived at the scene where they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest lying outside of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Alexander County EMS.

Deputies say 39-year-old Joshua Lee Branch at the scene of the shooting. He was detained and taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with murder.

Branch is being held at the Alexander County jail.