Alexander County school employee charged with assaulting disabled person

An Alexander County school employee has been accused of assaulting a handicapped individual, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Sheriff's Office says Dottie Lynn Bailey, 45, was charged after striking the person, who has a disability, grabbing her by the arm and spanking her.

Bailey was employed by Alexander County Schools. She turned herself in at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where she was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of February 24, 2020.

No other details have been released at this time.