Alexander County teen missing, Sheriff's Office says

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Deputies are investigating after Alexis Sipe, who also goes by Madison Lankford, went missing on Saturday, Oct. 12. She was last seen on Teague Town Road. The Sheriff's Office has not provided a description of the teen at this time.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.