All 26 miles of I-77 Express lanes set to open Saturday night

After millions in fines and major delays that have gone on for months, all 26 lanes of the Interstate-77 Express lanes are set to open.

I-77 Mobility Partners announced on Saturday that the southern section of I-77 Express from I-485 to I-277 in uptown Charlotte, will open November 16, beginning at 8 p.m. With Saturday’s opening, drivers will now be able to use all 26-miles of I-77 Express, officials said.

“Since I-77 Express opened on June 1 in the Lake Norman area, more than 2.7 million trips have been taken on the express lanes by over 515,000 different vehicles,” Javier Tamargo, CEO of I-77 Mobility Partners said in a written release. “We are proud to make this private investment to develop the first managed lanes in North Carolina. Through a partnership with NCDOT and Sugar Creek Construction, we are able to deliver this project and other infrastructure improvements along the existing portion of I-77 sooner than traditional funding would have allowed for the State of North Carolina and motorists."

According to I-77 Mobility Partners, I-77 Express "is already improving travel in the corridor in both the express lanes and general-purpose lanes."

In October, average speeds during the morning rush hour increased by 15 percent, and speeds during the afternoon rush hour increased by 17 percent when compared to pre-opening speeds in October of 2018, they said.

I-77 Express runs adjacent to the existing general-purpose lanes. Drivers have the option of using the express lanes for more reliable travel times, the general-purpose lanes or a combination of both. The number of free general-purpose lanes remains the same.

In addition to the building of the express lanes, multiple structures were replaced, improved or newly constructed, including:

New direct connector ramps at the I-277/Brookshire Freeway into and from I-77 Express

Replaced I-277 southbound ramp to I-77 Southbound

Replaced Oaklawn Avenue bridge and added new sidewalks, bike lanes and lighting

Replaced LaSalle Street bridge and added new sidewalks, bike lanes and lighting, and extended the I-77 on-ramp all the way to the I-85 interchange

New direct connector ramps providing access to I-85

Replaced Lakeview and Hambright Road bridges, and added sidewalks, bike lanes and lighting, and new direct connector ramps to I-77 Express. (Drivers will be able to access the Lakeview Road Direct Connector approximately one week after I-77 Express opens.)

New pedestrian tunnel under I-77 in Huntersville for future connection of the Torrence Creek Greenway

New roundabouts at the Griffith Street Bridge for the Town of Davidson

Installed over one million square feet of noise walls along the corridor

Rehabilitated the general-purpose lanes in the corridor

The express lanes have signage one-quarter mile ahead of each segment that clearly displays the transponder toll rate applicable to drive that segment. The toll rate displayed when entering I-77 Express is the price motorists will be charged for that segment.

With the full opening of I-77 Express, regularly scheduled rates apply, and the current 25 percent discount will expire.

Customers can learn more about toll rates please click here.

Dynamic pricing will begin December 1, 180 days from the opening of I-77 Express on June 1. During dynamic mode, toll rates may change as often as every five minutes to accommodate changes in demand for I-77 Express. Toll rates will be based on segment length, time of day, and demand for I-77 Express, officials said.