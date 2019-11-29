All cats adopted before Thanksgiving from Iredell County animal shelter

article

One Charlotte-area animal shelter had a very happy Thanksgiving after all of their cats found a forever home, just days before the holiday.

Iredell County Animal Services shared a photo on Facebook this week showing all of their kennels empty.

"ALL OF OUR CATS HAVE BEEN ADOPTED!!! A huge thank you to our amazing community for pulling together to help us get all of our kitties with colds out of the shelter! We could not have found all of those babies homes without you!" the shelter wrote.

Several folks commented on the Facebook post, including some who adopted from the shelter this week.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

"So glad I got there in time to adopted Hades! He is so lovable!! 💗💗💗💗🤗🤗🤗🤗" Debra Lancaster said.

Advertisement

"Everyone I saw, talked to, and helped was amazing. Y'all were so kind-hearted and concerned. They are all in good homes now, on the mend. Thank you everyone that made this miracle possible. Happy Thanksgiving you wonderful people!" Gisela Marvin said.