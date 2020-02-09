Altercation, shooting at NE CLT apartment complex, police say

article

An altercation and subsequent shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday morning left multiple people with injuries, CMPD says.

Police responded to calls around 11:30 a.m. near 9000 Avebury Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Two patients were transported to the hospital and one was taken with non-life threatening injuries. The other was taken with life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound, Medic said.

CMPD says there are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story.