Altercation, shooting outside NE CLT apartment complex, police say

article

A gunshot wound victim is fighting life-threatening injuries and multiple people were injured during an altercation that occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex, officials say.

Charlotte Medic responded to calls around 11:30 a.m. near 9000 Avebury Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Two patients were transported to the hospital, one was taken with non-life threatening injuries. The other was taken with life-threatening injuries due to a possible gunshot wound, they say.

Fox 46 was first on the scene.

CMPD says there are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.