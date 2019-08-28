Alzheimer's conference tackles tough, but critical topics

article

Not a day goes by where Juanita Wade doesn’t think about her mom, Violet Brooks, who passed away 20 years ago.

“She started showing signs in her fifties,” said Wade. Her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis drives Wade to volunteer and help other families.

She helped check people into the 2019 Dementia Education Conference Wednesday, and followed up on different sessions.

She hosts a support group each month for families with loved ones who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

More than 300 people packed into different sessions. Dr. Rebecca Edelmayer hosted sessions on the latest research and risk factors for developing the disease. She is the director for scientific engagement for the National Alzheimer’s Association. She says progress is being made in part due to the increased investment in research.

“We really hope we will see something that will cure, slow or stop this disease in the future,” said Edelmayer.

There are 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and the association projects that number to increase to 14 million by 2050 if there’s nothing found to slow the disease.

Professional caregivers and agencies supporting those with the disease attended the conference. They discussed how to navigate the diagnosis, how to spot signs of the disease and how to manage care and end of life care.

“More and more evidence suggests what’s good for your heart is good for your brain,” said Edelmayer.

She says it’s important to incorporate a good diet, exercise and good sleep habits to help improve your brain health.

While researchers push for a cure volunteers and members of the local Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter want you to know you are not alone if a family member is facing a new diagnosis.

“There are so many people facing these issues, and they don’t know where to go,” said Wade.

Resources are available for families and patients through Alzheimer’s Association– Western Carolina Chapter. The non-profit is hosting multiple walks across the Charlotte area. FOX 46 Charlotte is a proud sponsor of the event in Uptown. It’s on November 2.

More details can be found through the association’s website, www.alz.org/northcarolina​​​, or call (800) 272-3900.