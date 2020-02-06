Amazing Fort Mill basement takes you back to the 60s

Home is where the heart is and Jim Duffy certainly poured a lot of heart into creating his dream home.

“The home was designed for a large family like ours,” explained Jim Duffy. Duffy is hoping someone will love it as much as he does. His time in Fort Mill, South Carolina has come to an end as he’s leaving to be closer to family.

The 12,222 square foot house sits on 1.3 acres in the Baxter Village neighborhood. With six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a five car garage it’s a mansion by definition.

But the basement is an experience. Duffy and his wife designed it first and then told the architect to work around the basement.

“We kind of took a cue from Disney and Universal. We call it immersion. You really want people to immerse themselves in that whole environment,” said Duffy.

“The property is special,” said Angela Cerbelli, a realtor with Assist2Sell. She’s got the listing and helping Duffy.

A trip down the stairs will take you back in time to the 60’s.

“We treated everything down there like a movie set,” Duffy said going over all of the details. His background is in production design so the basement finish out makes sense.

The rooms are centered around a city street.

“It’s 202nd street because that’s where I grew up in the Bronx,” said Duffy.

There’s a grocery store front, a soda shop with a working kitchen and even a club.

“I’m a big Beatles fan so we designed it around the Cavern Club in Liverpool,” Duffy explained as he took FOX 46 on a tour. The fun doesn’t stop there. There’s a working arcade and a movie theater.

“We’d love to see people customize the space to their own likes for the things they like to do,” said Duffy.

Almost everything downstairs in the basement is staying with the house. Duffy will be bringing his Beatles memorabilia and toy collection but the rest goes to the new owner.

“It’s a lot of house and it will take the right buyer but I feel like they are out there,” said Cerbelli.



The property is listed at $1.59 million.

“It’s all about having fun and staying young that’s what prompted the basement, soda shop and theater,” said Duffy.

He’s moving to the sunshine state and already has grand plans for his next home.

If you’re interested in learning more about the property you can contact Angela Cerbelli at 803-548-4995.