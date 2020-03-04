Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

Amazon says one of its employees in Seattle has contracted the new coronavirus.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” the online retailer said in a statement.

Amazon said earlier this week that two of its employees in Milan, Italy have contracted the virus and are quarantined.

As the coronavirus spread through Asia officials closed the schools in China, Japan and Hong Kong.

At the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States officials in Washington have so far not ordered that schools be shuttered or that activities be canceled.

Washington state reported a total of nine deaths, and and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle.

There have been at least 27 reported cases in the Seattle area.

Washington state and Seattle have declared emergencies, which gives leaders broad powers to suspend activities. But so far no direct orders have been issued.

The U.N. health agency says about 3.4% of people infected with the virus COVID-19 globally have died, making it more fatal than the common flu.