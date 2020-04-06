Amazon worker at Concord facility tests positive for COVID-19

article

An Amazon worker at the Concord facility has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Monday.

The individual was working at the sorting center at 1745 Derita Road in Concord.

"We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site," Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter said in a statement.

Facility leaders say they have made employees at the site aware of this confirmed case and are alerting any associates who had close contact with the individual and will as them to self-quarantine for 14 days. They will be paid for their time at home.

This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income. This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of April.

The company says they have put several preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at our sites around the world. These measures include:

Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.

Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within our buildings, including:

No standup meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members

Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms

Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing

Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances

Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers

Training will take place in small formats and with inapp training tools and other equipment

Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.

Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.

Asked employees to defer non-essential travel.

Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews.

Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about what Amazon is doing to protect their employees.