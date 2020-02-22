Expand / Collapse search

Amber Alert canceled for missing Matthews infant after body found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Matthews woman who was reported missing has been arrested. The body of her baby boy was discovered early Saturday morning at Sharon Memorial cemetery, police confirm. 

Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, was taken into custody following a reported incident in the area of Galleria Boulevard around 10 p.m. Friday.

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MOTHER OF MISSING CHILD

At the time of her arrest, Brown's baby boy, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was not with her and police said his whereabouts were unknown. Tragically, the infant's body was found early Saturday morning. 

So far, Brown has been charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. An Amber Alert had been issued for Brown-Erickson overnight. 

