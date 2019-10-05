Amber Alert cancelled after dad kidnaps kids from mom in SC

article

An Amber Alert was cancelled after two children who were kidnapped from their mother by their biological father were found safe, police say.

Tommy Toland, who is also on the registered sex offender list, went to the home of the two children, which he does not have custody of. Toland forcefully entered the home, threatened to burn the house down, and then took the children from their mother.

Toland is still on the loose and is believed to be travelling in a grey 2001 Honda Accord with a green hood and passenger fender.

He is described by police as 43 years of age, black, 5'11", and 185 pounds.

The children, one male and one female, are three and 11 years of age and are both black. The female child was last seen wearing a black hoodie and multi-colored pants. The male was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.