Amber Alert: Father found dead, baby still missing; witness reports seeing blonde female in van

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says there's no sign of 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro at the location where his father's body was found - apparently having taken his own life with a single shot from a firearm.

Now the search turns to finding little Andrew and a female reportedly seen inside the white van his father drove from Miami-Dade County to the Bay Area.

Wednesday morning, an Amber Alert was issued for 1-week-old Andrew and his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro out of Miami-Dade County. Wednesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced Caballeiro's body was found in a rural area near Dade City and Interstate 75.

After searching fields and the wooded area nearby, there appeared to be no sign of the baby.

Sheriff Nocco said in a Wednesday evening news conference, a witness said they saw a "blonde woman" inside Caballeiro's van. Nocco pleaded for the mystery woman or anyone who may know who she is to come forward.

"If that woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you, all we care about is that little Andrew is OK," Nocco said.

Back in Miami-Dade County, police said they found the bodies of three women inside Caballeiro's southwest Miami home, but few details about their deaths were released.

The view from SkyFOX showed the white van pulled over along the side of along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City. FOX 13's Catherine Hawley reports that there is a large law enforcement presence; officers and deputies were on scene with ATVs, horses, and K9s.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.