Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from Greensboro

article

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old girl who was taken by a woman in Greensboro, according to the police department.

Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was taken from 2411 Phillips Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. She was last seen traveling northwest with her abductor.

Polcie say Ahlora is a black female, with brown eyes and black hair. She's about two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. Her hair is braided with multi-colored beads and she was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

The suspect in the kidnapping is a black woman in her 20s, 5'6", 135 pounds with a medium complexion and a short ponytail. She was wearing a short sleeve black crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them with a yellow strip on one leg and a white strip on the other. She also had on dark flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alhora or the suspect is asked to call 911 or contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.