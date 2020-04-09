AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old North Carolina boy

article

An active search is underway for an abducted 2-year-old boy from Durham, North Carolina.

Jeremy Rivas-Munoz, 2, was reportedly taken by Emerson Melendez, 23, according to local authorities.

Jeremy is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 2 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

The accused abductor, Emerson Melendez, is described as 23-years-old, Hispanic, male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

The suspect has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand, police said.

Authorities believe the two could be possibly be traveling in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota, in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is urged to call the Durham Police Department immediately at 919-475-2263 or call 9-1-1.

