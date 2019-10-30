Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC girl

Updated 36 mins ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted from Scotland County. 

The Scotland County Sheriff`s Office said Allyson Nicole Oxendine was last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Rd Laurel Hill. 

Oxendine is an Indian, about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a red shirt and Croc slip-on shoes with two white dogs on them. 

If you have any information regarding this abduction or Oxendine's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 910-276-3385, or call 911. 