Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old NC girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl abducted from Scotland County.

The Scotland County Sheriff`s Office said Allyson Nicole Oxendine was last seen in the area of 10041 Hunt Rd Laurel Hill.

Oxendine is an Indian, about 3 feet tall and weighs 32 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweat pants, a red shirt and Croc slip-on shoes with two white dogs on them.

If you have any information regarding this abduction or Oxendine's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 910-276-3385, or call 911.