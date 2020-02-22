Amber Alert issued for missing baby boy after mother arrested

article

A Matthews woman who was reported missing has been arrested, but police say her baby, who was with her before, has not been found.

Police say Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, has was taken into custody following a reported incident in the area of Galleria Boulevard around 10 p.m. Friday.

At the time of her arrest, Brown's baby boy, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was not with her and police say his whereabouts remain unknown.

Brown is being charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. An Amber Alert has been issued for Brown-Erickson.

Anyone who has possibly seen Brown's son anywhere in the last 24 hours, is asked to call 911 immediately with that information.