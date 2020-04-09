AMBER Alert: North Carolina toddler abducted after mom hurt in stabbing

article

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Durham after police there said a 2-year-old child was abducted after his mother was stabbed overnight.

Durham police are searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz. He is described as a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 35 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black shorts.

Authorities said there is believed to be one abductor – Emerson Melendez. Melendez is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5 foot 10, weighs around 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Police said they believe Melendez, who is the boy’s father, stabbed the toddler’s mother inside her home on Myra Street around 1:30 a.m. and then left the scene with Jeremy. The mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The two are thought to be in a blue Toyota Corolla. Their direction of travel is unknown, authorities said.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at 919-475-2263 or call 9-1-1.