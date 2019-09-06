America reportedly facing White Claw shortage due to rising popularity

White Claw has become so wildly popular that the company reportedly can’t keep it stocked on store shelves.

The hard seltzer is apparently facing shortages at stores across the United States, according to Business Insider.

"We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand," Sanjiv Gajiwala, the senior vice president of marketing at White Claw, said in a statement to Business Insider. "In the meantime, we have been allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position."

A variety of White Claw Hard Seltzers are seen at the Mike's Hard Lemonade office on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Chicago. (Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

White Claw, the unofficial drink of summer 2019, has reportedly seen triple-digit sales growth in the past year.

RELATED: Police: Laws still apply, even when drinking Claws

The drink was introduced by Mark Anthony Brands, the maker of Mike's Hard Lemonade, in 2016 and boasts only 100 calories and 2 carbs per 12-ounce can.

Advertisement

Many fans of the drink have recently complained of shortages on social media throughout the country — with some calling it a “White Claw drought.”

"In a weekend we go through over 100 cases of White Claw's variety pack," Olivia Atkinson, the owner of Montauk Beer and Soda in Montauk, New York, told Business Insider. "Since we don't have it, that's 100 cases we didn't sell."

An exact timeline on when production and inventory levels were expected to normalize remained unclear.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.