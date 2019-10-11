American Airlines flight attendant exposed more than a dozen passengers to Hepatitis A, CDC says

Several people were exposed to the dangerous virus hepatitis A on an American Airlines plane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified more than a dozen people who were exposed flight from San Francisco to Charlotte on September 21.

“As an infection preventionist, I see people all the time they are touching their faces, their hair, glasses and there are a lot more organisms out there than just hepatitis A,"

10 days later it was confirmed that a flight attendant was to blame. They showed signs of the disease while working the flight most concerning was diarrhea.

"If you took antibacterial wipes and wiped like the arms, wipe the tray in front of you. I've never seen anybody do that but that would be one way to make your environment safe and then use your hand hygiene with your alcohol-based hand gel."

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver disease usually caused by contaminated food and water, but it's also passed through ingesting the virus after contact.

The CDC launched a contact investigation and recommended a-a sanitize the plane. They confirm that the hepatitis A virus can live on surfaces for months.

"If somebody is getting off the plane has maybe pricked their finger or something and it's there you can't see it you could go over it like that, then when you get your snack you eat, it goes in."

FOX 46 tracked the airplane's travel after it landed in Charlotte. The flight then went to LaGuardia. The next day it flew back to Charlotte, then Los Angeles and Chicago.

So far 18 local people have been vaccinated after being exposed.

American Airlines says it's in close contact with the CDC and will coordinate with them on health and safety measures.

FOX 46 reached out to find out if and when those measures were taken. So far we have not heard back.