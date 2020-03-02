American Airlines rolls out new uniforms after years of complaints

Four years after hundreds of employees allegedly got sick from American Airlines uniforms, the company is now rolling out new ones.

Back in 2017, FOX 46 brought you the story of a flight attendant who believed her uniform was making her sick. She complained about a rash she says was caused by a chemical in the fabric.

Years later, the airline has made changes, but it took illness and flight attendant protests to see results.

For flight attendants like Lauren who is now drowning in medical expenses, she says it's too little too late.

"It's about time but it's still too late, they should have done it sooner,” she said.

Lauren had been a flight attendant for less than a year when she says she started getting sick and didn't know why. FOX 46 was with her one day when she opened a uniform and immediately had a reaction, but it wasn't allergies. Lauren later found out the uniforms reportedly had banned dyes and toxic substances like formaldehyde.

She says the chemical poisoning from the uniform has caused permanent disability.



“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me and be able to travel and teach my kids about travel and everything has been stripped from me."

American Airlines says shortly after the uniforms debut in 2016, the company found it needed a new uniform that quote made their team feel confident and proud to wear. The airlines never admitted to claims the old uniforms were canned because of their potential to be poisonous.

However, in a statement American Airlines says the uniforms will now undergo independent testing and certification on all parts of the fabric including thread and buttons to test for banned chemical dyes and other hazardous materials.

“They’ve already tested the uniforms and they did nothing about it."

Lauren says the hard part is how different her life is now over a uniform required to do the job she loved.

"It's like I’m missing my whole life."