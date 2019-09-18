America’s oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday

article

Lawrence Brooks, a man considered to be America’s oldest living World War II veteran, celebrated a huge milestone this month, his 110th birthday.

According to the Marine Corps Times, the former Private 1st Class was born September 12, 1909, and served his country between 1940 and 1945.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans hosted a birthday celebration for Brooks, who served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II.

Initially, he was a servant to three white officers in his battalion, but then attained the rank of private first class during the war. He was married to the late Leona B. Brooks and is the father of five children and five step-children.

The veteran was honored at the National World War II Museum, and now holds the distinction of being America’s oldest living WWII veteran. The title had previously been held by Mr. Richard Overton, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 112 last December.

For more on this story, please click here.