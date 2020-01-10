Ammonia leak leaves 1 dead, 1 injured at Iredell County plant

article

One person is dead after an ammonia leak at an Iredell County plant.

Iredell County officials say the call came in at 1:53 p.m. Friday stating that there was a dangerous leak at Lineage Logistics at 3776 Taylorsville Hwy in Statesville.

Charlotte Regional Response Team and the NC Department of Public Safety Response Team were called to the scene.

First responders were called to the Lineage Logistics just before 2 p.m. for reports of a dangerous leak.

Officials confirm that a plant employee died due to the leak. Another plant employee who was seriously injured was taken to a Statesville hospital. He was later transported to Winston-Salem hospital for further care due to the severity of his injuries.

Some first responders were exposed to the chemical, but they are expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The 35,000 square foot plant is used for flash freezing chicken products and ammonia is used in that process. Officials say it is too early to speculate the cause of the leak.

A private cleanup contractor was called to the scene to work with HAZMAT teams to clean up. This process is expected to take several days.

Officials say at this time, the most important thing is protecting everybody and a lot of that has to do with air monitoring and water flowing off the facility.

No neighbors had to be evacuated and there is no ongoing leak, officials say. More information is expected at a later date.