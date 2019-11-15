Ammunition discovered inside Fort Mill High School weight room

An email was sent out to Fort Mill parents this week saying a single round of ammunition was discovered by students Thursday in the high school weight room.

According to the email, students in Fort Mill High School's conditioning course entered the weight room, and shortly after moving a weight bench to begin an exercise, they found a single round of ammunition.

The students immediately notified their teacher and turned over the found item, school officials said.

The teacher notified the school administration who contacted campus security and law enforcement. Fort Mill School officials said an investigation was launched immediately.

"Based on the circumstances, it was determined that there was no threat to our campus and at no time were students in danger," the school said in the released email. "We will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate this issue."