Ammonia leak leaves one dead at Iredell County business

One person is dead after an ammonia leak at a Charlotte truck depot.

Iredell County officials say the call came in at 1:53 p.m. Friday stating that there was a dangerous leak at Lineage Logistics at 3776 Taylorsville Hwy in Statesville.

Officials confirm that one person died due to the leak. The building was not evacuated and the leak has been stopped.

Charlotte Regional Response Team and the NC Department of Public Safety Response Team are working the scene

