An assault, robbery, police chase, and an arrest

A man who took part in a shooting, and multiple attempted robberies all before leading police on both a foot pursuit and car chase has been arrested in east Charlotte.

Officers initially responded to calls of a gunshot wound victim around 3 a.m. on Thursday near 3700 Michigan Ave where a witness reported a suspect forced entry into his residence and shot his roommate. Officers received a second call a short time later stating two suspects kicked in the door of a nearby residence.

Officers located a car speeding away from the scene of the second incident and began pursuit. The vehicle refused to stop and a brief chase ensued. The two suspects stopped abruptly, abandoned the vehicle and began to run. Marquis Gaines, 19, was apprehended and faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of burglary.

It is unclear at this time what happened to the second suspect.

This remains an active investigation.